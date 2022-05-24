The public is invited to attend one of the oldest continuous observances of Memorial Day west of the Mississippi River, at the 103rd Annual Memorial Day Service at Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Ave., Davenport.

The service will be held on Monday, May 30, at 9:00 a.m.

It is a tradition that started at Summit Church in 1919, with Sunday School Superintendent Sally Walker, who wanted to honor WWI veterans from the church. Now, a collation of the Scott County Historical Society, the Carl Jacobsen Post #639 of the American Legion & Auxiliary, Eldridge, and the Edward W. Knapper Post #6174 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Eldridge, honor all Scott County veterans who have served from the Civil war to the present.

The service will consist of an honor guard presenting the U. S. flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by a veteran, the singing of patriotic songs, listening to patriotic speeches, and reading of a roll call of Scott County veterans.

After the service, the group will move into the adjoining cemetery for a 21-gun salute to all veterans past and present.

After the tribute, everyone is invited to remain and enjoy fellowship and refreshments at the historic country church.