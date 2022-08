The Blackhawk Firefighters Association (BFFA) invites the public to a ceremony in memory of tragic events of September 11th.

‘Community Together in Unity, Remembering the 21st Anniversary of 9/11’ is Sunday, September 11, 12:00 p.m. at the Dixon Fire Department, located at 210 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. The public is invited to attend the memorial service to honor the heroes of September 11th. Seating is limited.