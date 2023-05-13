The public is welcome to the annual Armed Forces Day Celebration on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, on Rock Island Arsenal, according to a news release.

Families can enjoy a full carnival, live music, food trucks, vendors, military displays, car show, fireworks, and the annual Run the Rock 5K/10K and America’s Kids Run. To register for the Run the Rock 5K/10K and/or America’s Kids Run, or to sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit here.

Activities breakdown:

Friday, May 19: 4 p.m. kickoff, Run The Rock/America’s Kids Run packet pick up; carnival and vendors begin, 4 p.m. opening Armed Forces Day ceremony, 5 p.m. Wicked Liz and the Belly Swirls performs, 10 p.m. close.

4 p.m. kickoff, Run The Rock/America’s Kids Run packet pick up; carnival and vendors begin, 4 p.m. opening Armed Forces Day ceremony, 5 p.m. Wicked Liz and the Belly Swirls performs, 10 p.m. close. Saturday, May 20: 8:45 a.m. kickoff, carnival and vendors begin, America’s Kids Run opening remarks, and run events, 9:35 a.m. Run The Rock 5K/10K opening remarks, ceremonial opening, 10 a.m. race begins, 10:45 a.m. 5K Run The Rock awards, 11:05 a.m. 10K Run The Rock awards, 11:30 a.m. car show beings, 1 p.m. Matt Fuller Band performs, 5:30 p.m. 30 West performs, 9:15 p.m. fireworks, 10 p.m. close.

“Join us in celebrating the United States armed forces that our installation supports and plays an integral role in the successes and efforts that are the fabric of this nation’s freedom,” the release says.