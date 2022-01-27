Public invited to attend city council’s ‘Budget Season’ meetings

The City of Muscatine was busy putting final pieces to the puzzle of its budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year Wednesday afternoon ahead of “Budget Season,” which begins Thursday, Jan. 26.

Over the past several months, City Administrator Carol Webb and Finance Director Nancy Lueck have worked with department heads and members of each department’s staff to prepare the proposed budget for the City Council’s consideration.

An overview of the proposed budget will be presented by Webb at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first of a series of budget sessions held in the City Council chambers and virtually through GoToMeeting.

Each session will also be shown live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel.

Webb will be joined by council members and certain staff members at each session in the chambers.

All sessions are open to the pubic, and those attending the in-person meeting are asked to follow current CDC recommendations for wearing a mask indoors despite vaccination status.

“City of Muscatine does not require wearing a mask but does urge the public to follow public health and CDC recommendations,” a news release says. “Public comment during the budget sessions will not be permitted, with the public asked to make notes of any questions or concerns that they may have.”

The City adds that questions and concerns can be brought up during the budget’s public hearing in March.

Following Thursday’s meeting, there will be several weeks of presentations to the City Council by various departments and outside agencies supported by the City of Muscatine.

The first session will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

Sessions will continue at the same time on the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Thursday, Feb. 3

Saturday, Feb. 5

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 9

If discussions are not completed at the previous session, an additional meeting will be Saturday, Feb. 12.

“A significant change, approved by the Iowa Legislature in 2019 to the annual city budget adoption process, is that municipalities are required to hold an additional public hearing to identify ‘a total maximum property tax dollars to be derived from certain levies in the budget for the next fiscal year,'” a news release says. “The public hearing and the passage of a resolution on the proposed maximum property tax dollars must proceed setting a public hearing on the adoption of the budget.”

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, the State of Iowa moved back the deadline to file an approved budget with the county auditor for certification.

The deadline is now Thursday, March 31, to help cities meet requirements of holding two public hearings.

A complete schedule of the meetings can be found here, and additional information is on the Finance & Records page of the City of Muscatine website.