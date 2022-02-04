The City of Muscatine will host an informational meeting next week to inform the public about Phase II of its Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Held in an open house format with no formal agenda, the meeting will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Rose Bowl bowling center, 1411 Grandview Avenue.

Residents, businesses and other members of the community are invited to attend the meeting to receive updates on the two-year project.

Representatives from the Department of Public Works, general contractor Heuer Construction Inc. and the engineering firm of Bolton & Menk Inc. will be on hand to discuss the schedule for the second year of the project, answer any questions about closures or any other issues the public may have.

Maps related to the project will also be available for viewing.

The City provided a glimpse into improvements, road closures and detours that residents can expect to see during this portion of the project:

Phase II of the project will remove and replace the pavement, along with other infrastructure improvements, from Musser Street to the South Houser Street/Sampson Street intersection.

Heuer Construction tentatively plans to resume construction activity on Monday, Feb. 28, when they will close Grandview Avenue from Brier Ditch to Musser Street. The detour will be Musser to South Houser (or vice versa) and will be posted.

Work on this section is expected to take three weeks and includes milling and removal of the existing pavement, sanitary and storm sewer installation, water main replacement and replacement of the culverts at Brier Ditch.

City officials say pavement from Pearl to Musser streets was removed and replaced during Phase I of the project, and most intersections have been repaved.

However, more work needs to be done.

“The contractor still has work to do to complete the sidewalks and remaining intersections,” a news release says.

Anyone with questions about the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project and/or timeline for completion of the project is urged to attend the Feb. 10 meeting.

The City, the contractor and consultants will continue their weekly meeting with business owners along Grandview Avenue on Friday, March 4.

Meetings will be held 9 a.m. every Friday in the parking lot at the Rose Bowl.

Learn more about the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project here.