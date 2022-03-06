Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will give her State of the City Address on Monday, March 14.

As the Quad Cities comes out of the pandemic, Mayor Rayapati decided to change things up for this year’s address.

Not only will the address be given at a new location, but the public is invited to attend.

The event will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., and doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

“She has chosen to hold the event at The Spotlight Theatre both to recognize it as a good example of infill development/reuse and its proximity to the I-74 redevelopment corridor, which will be one of the large public-private developments in Moline since the creation of John Deere Commons,” a news release says.

Baked goods and coffee from local vendors will be provided before the address.

After her speech, Mayor Rayapati will invite everyone to visit the shops in The Market, which is home to more than two-dozen vendors and entrepreneurs.