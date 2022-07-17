The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the state of Iowa, and Clinton and Scott counties in Iowa will participate with Constellation Generation in a one-day exercise on Tuesday at the Quad Cities Generating Station, near Cordova, Illinois.

The routine exercise will test the abilities of the state of Iowa, the utility, and the participating counties to protect the health and safety of the public living and working in the vicinity of the Quad Cities Generating Station, according to a news release.

The exercise is required every two years to test state and local radiological emergency preparedness and response plans. It will require the activation of emergency facilities by the participating state and local officials.

The activities of state, county, and local governments will be observed and evaluated by the FEMA Region 7 Radiological Emergency Preparedness (REP) Program. Quad Cities Generating Station on-site performance will be observed and evaluated by officials from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

On Friday, July 15, a public meeting will be held to discuss the full-scale response exercise process. The process of evaluating the full-scale response exercise takes months, so the preliminary findings are expected to be limited in scope. Members of the public and the media are invited at noon at the Quad Cities Station Training Building, 22710 206th Ave. N., Cordova.

Representatives from FEMA Regions 5 and 7 will chair the meeting and explain the exercise process. A representative from the NRC Region 3 office in Lisle, Illinois, will discuss activities conducted on-site at the power plant during the exercise.

The FEMA mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.