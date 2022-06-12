Moline Parks and Recreation invites the public to Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave., on Tuesday, June 14, to celebrate Flag Day.

Enjoy an evening of patriotic music performed by Big River Brass Band from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to this free event.

About Moline Parks and Recreation

The department is responsible for the management and daily operations of all Parks and Recreation facilities, including 23 parks, more than 700 acres of parkland, over 16 miles of bicycle/pedestrian trails, Riverside Family Aquatic Center, Greenvalley Sports Complex, two municipal cemeteries and more. The department offers numerous programs in the areas of sports, rentals, and special events.

