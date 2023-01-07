You’re invited to check out the latest and greatest in the construction industry, from manufacturers and conservationists to earthmoving and drainage.

The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting a free trade show January 20 – 21, featuring over 35 construction industry exhibitors. Attendees can chat with construction industry professionals, manufacturers and conservation partners involved with earthmoving, drainage, utilities and more.

“We are excited to showcase our strong network of professional members and partners that play such a critical role in the implementation of conservation across the state,” Ryan Arch, Executive Director of Illinois LICA, said. “Our goal is to help make connections for attendees, outside of our group, that further Illinois LICA’s mission and commitment to natural resource conservation.”

Illinois LICA is a not-for-profit association dedicated to the professional conservation of soil and water resources. The Land Improvement Contractor trade show is Friday, January 20, 1:00-5:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 21 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Isle Casino Hotel, located at 1777 Isle Pkwy., Bettendorf. For more information, click here, or call Illinois LICA at (309) 932-1230.