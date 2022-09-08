The East Moline Public Library invites the public to join community and library leaders for a celebration of the opening of a new library building.

The ceremony will be September 12 for the Louis E. Woodworth Public Library Building located in downtown East Moline. There will be brief remarks, an official ribbon cutting and reception in the Geraldine Baecke Meeting Center. According to a release, the new building has more than doubled the square footage of the previous building at nearly 22,000 square feet. The East Moline Public Library hosts over 100,000 patrons yearly, and the additions created new space that is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%.

“The community’s generosity has been overwhelming,” Laura Long, Director of East Moline Public Library, said. “This is a true holistic endeavor, with support from the state, city, foundations, and most importantly our local philanthropists.”

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Louis E. Woodworth Public Library Building is Monday, September 12, 4:00 p.m. on the 16th Ave. plaza of the new building in East Moline. located in downtown East Moline. For more information, click here.