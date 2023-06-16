The public is invited to celebrate the groundbreaking for Habitat Home #135 at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17. This short ceremony will be at 2416 N. Nevada Ave., Davenport. Habitat Home #135 will be the future home of Kodjo Ahoble, Princia Ahoomey-Zunu and family, a news release says.

Long-time Habitat supporters Craig and Nancy Foster have sponsored this home build in memory of Craig’s parents John and Leah Foster. This particular lot is meaningful to them because it is just a few houses down from where John and Leah owned a home and where Craig grew up, the release says.

Habitat currently has three home builds under way in Davenport as well as four home renovations. Habitat plans to break ground on seven additional home builds in Davenport this year.

Habitat’s homeownership program is a long-term solution to the affordable housing crisis. Habitat partner families must complete a minimum of 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity and attend mandatory homeownership preparation classes with the support of a volunteer mentor. When their home build is finished, partner families purchase the home from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero interest mortgage.

About HFHQC

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is dedicated to building thriving communities. For 30 years, the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate has served low-income families with the construction of affordable homes. Habitat will dedicate nine homes this year, totaling 134 affordable homes since 1993. In addition, Habitat has completed more than 70 home repairs and more than 60 accessibility ramps.