The community is invited to show support along the processional route for the funeral of Deputy Nick Weist.

A memorial service for fallen officer Deputy Wiest, killed in the line of duty April 29, on Saturday, May 7, 2:00 p.m. at Galesburg High School, located at 1135 West Fremont Street, Galesburg. Per the Illinois State Police, friends, family and community members are encouraged to line the route of the processional.

Deputy Nick Weist (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Here are route details:

Dennison Funeral Home to Galesburg High School, Saturday, May 7, at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Leave Dennison Funeral Home and head Southbound Route 67

Turn Eastbound on 1st Avenue (Hunt Street) in Alexis

Turn Southbound Kelly Street (120th Street)

Turn Eastbound on IL-164

Turn Northbound on Linwood Road

Turn Eastbound on West Fremont Street to Galesburg High School

Dennison Funeral Home to Galesburg High School (Google Maps)

The memorial service for Deputy Weist will be livestreamed here.

Following the memorial service, the interment will be a private event, per the family’s request. However, the public is encouraged to show support along the route to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory. Here are route details:

Galesburg High School to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Saturday, May 7, immediately following memorial services and first responder walkthrough at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Leave Galesburg High School and go West on Fremont Street

Turn North on Carl Sandburg Drive

Turn South on Seminary Street

Arrive at Crematory at intersection of Walsh

Galesburg High School to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory (Google Maps)

To view Deputy Weist’s obituary, click here.