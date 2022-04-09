Davenport Police Department employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments during two upcoming police accreditation assessments.

A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) will assess the police department Monday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 13.

During these assessments, the team will examine all aspects of the police department, including: administration, operations, investigations and support services.

“Verification by the team that the Davenport Police Department meets the Commission’s stringent, state-of-the-art standards exemplifying the best practices in law enforcement is part of a voluntary process to gain reaccreditation,” a news release says. “The Davenport Police Department is seeking its sixth reaccreditation, a highly-prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.”

A public call-in session will be 1 to 3 p.m. Monday.

Those interested in making direct contact with the assessment team may do so by calling 703-468-0611.

A second public information session will be 5 p.m. Tuesday in the lower level small meeting room at the Davenport Main Library, 321 N. Main St.

Community members will be able to speak to the assessors via a virtual connection available at this location.