The city of Galesburg will host a public welcome reception for new City Manager Eric Hanson on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Galesburg City Hall, 55 West Tompkins Street.

Community partners, the business community, and citizens are all invited to stop by during the reception to meet Hanson. The Galesburg City Council unanimously approved Hanson to fill the position of City Manager on Oct. 2, 2023, with his first official day on the job scheduled for Dec. 11, 2023.

Hanson was selected to fill the top leadership role after a nationwide recruitment campaign, led by GovHR. He has extensive experience as a public administrator, with a track record of successfully managing capital projects, building consensus, and effectively resolving complex issues, according to a Friday city release.

He most recently served as the Assistant City Manager in Normal, Ill., a position he held since January 2019. A native of west central Illinois, Hanson graduated Magna Cum Laude in Political Science from Monmouth College with a concentration in Economics and holds an MPA in Public Administration from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Prior to serving in Normal, Hanson served as City Manager in Ballwin, Mo., Indianola, Iowa, and Monmouth, Ill.

During his tenure in city administration, Hanson has worked on over $1.25 billion in economic development projects and over $100 million in capital improvement initiatives for the four cities he has served. Throughout his career, he has garnered experience in all facets of public management required to successfully manage the operations of Galesburg.

Hanson has been very involved in his community and active in professional organizations, including the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), and Illinois City Management Association (ILCMA). Eric and his wife Tara, a native of Monmouth and fellow Monmouth College alum, have two children, Paige (20), and Ean (16).