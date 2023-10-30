Alternatives for the I-80 bridge will be discussed at an online public meeting.

The Illinois and Iowa departments of transportation will present information about a study and take public comment. The bridge requires expensive maintenance work, and the informational meeting will be November 15. This will be the fourth meeting the departments held about the bridge. The Bison Bridge Foundation wants to repurpose of the bridge instead of demolishing it, and the foundation raised money privately for that project.

