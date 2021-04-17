Public invited to National Guard Readiness Center open house April 22

A community dedication ceremony and open house celebrating the completion of the Iowa Army National Guard Readiness Center, 5300 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, has been scheduled for Thursday, April 22.

The dedication ceremony, by invitation only, will start at 10 a.m. An open house will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public, a news release says.

Major Gen. Benjamin Corell, The Adjutant General, Iowa National Guard, will officiate the ceremony.

The Davenport Readiness Center is home of the: Headquarters and Headquarters Company 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion; Company B 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion; Company E 334 Brigade Support Battalion; Company D 1st Battalion 133 Infantry; and Company F Recruit Sustainment Program.

The $22 million state-of-the-art facility has many accommodations to ensure readiness, including an enhanced classroom with stadium seating, commercial grade kitchen, five classrooms with full audio and visual capabilities, maintenance bay with a 10-ton overhead crane, and an Engagement Skills Trainer (EST).