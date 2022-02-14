River Action will host the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance public meeting February 17.

According to a press release, the agenda includes:

David Pearson, Senior Hydrologist for the National Weather Service to introduce the new Spring Flood and Water Resource Outlook website. This tool was created by the National Weather Service to keep the public informed of the current threat and severity of flooding. The launch of this website is timely for the Quad Cities, as spring is the season with the highest flood risk for the Mississippi and Rock rivers.

Anthony Heddlesten, US Army Corps of Engineers and Mayor of Riverdale, to lead a presentation titled “7 Things That Cause Ice Jams.”

Updates on Elevation Surveys sponsored by River Action. The public is invited to submit requests for surveys.

The Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance public meeting is Thursday, February 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Riverdale City Hall, located at 110 Manor Drive in Riverdale. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions about flooding, flood predictions and how surveys can lower flood insurance.

For more information, call (563) 322-2969.