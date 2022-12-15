The Patriot Guard Riders will be at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, to welcome home troops for Christmas from Saturday, Dec. 17, through Saturday, Dec. 24.

All shifts will be during the most common incoming flight times, a news release says, with hours generally 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. on most days. Check the airport website for any differences.

There will be a constant supply of American Flags at the airport, and everyone is welcome to come and greet the troops whenever possible.

The Patriot Guard Riders is an organization based in the United States whose members attend the funerals of members of the U. S. military and first responders at the invitation of a decedent’s family.

The group forms a voluntary honor guard at military burials, helps protect mourners from harassment and fills out the ranks at burials of indigent and veterans who experience homelessness.

The organization is open to any persons, regardless of political affiliation, veteran status, or whether or not they ride motorcycles, as long as they have “a deep respect for those who serve our country,” the release says.