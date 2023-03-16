Rock Island-based Economic Growth Corporation is hosting a community open house on Monday, March 20 from 1-4 p.m. at the Wilson Lofts, 217 5th Avenue South, Clinton.

The public is invited to tour six of the 33 apartments and Clinton Culinary and Makers on 5th business incubators, developed to support startups and entrepreneurship.

The Wilson Lofts is the tallest, most iconic building in downtown Clinton, according to a Growth release Thursday. A total of $15.6 million was invested and took nearly 10 years to complete. After years of perseverance and commitment by many partners, Growth is “proud to welcome the community to see first-hand the Wilson Lofts’ amazing transformation from an office building into an iconic, mixed-use development built for the future,” the release said.

Wilson Lofts is six stories and has residential apartments on the ground floor facing 6th Avenue South to the 6th floor. The large windows feature near panoramic views of downtown Clinton and some provide views of the Mississippi River. Floorplans offer multiple styles including studios, one- and two‐bedroom units, and townhome units.

Square footages range from 483 to 1,224 square feet and rents range from $800-$1,375 per month. Of the total 33 units, 26 are designated at market rate and 7 units are designated as workforce housing for those earning 80% of the area median income.

Pre-applications are now being accepted for prospective residents wishing to live at the Wilson Lofts for an April 2023 move in. Pre-applications are required to start the process to show available residential units.

Prospective tenants should complete the pre-application and a representative from the property management company, Home Base Property Management, LLC, will contact you in the order in which your pre-application was received to schedule a showing. Pre-applications are available online at Wilson-Lofts.com and HomeBasePM.com and will be available on-site during the open house.

Entrepreneurs wishing to open within the Makers on 5th and Clinton Culinary incubator spaces are also encouraged to attend the open house.

Both business incubators within the Wilson Lofts offer flexible leasing terms and subsidized rent to help transition new businesses into storefront opportunities. Our goal is for entrepreneurs to grow successful enough to move into another larger storefront in the Clinton community. Makers on 5th is designed for retail businesses and offers six suites for lease ranging in size from 499-894 square feet and rent ranging from $715-$1,175.

Clinton Culinary is designed for a food artisan, entrepreneur, or restauranteur looking to open or expand into a storefront location with suites ranging in size from 194-317 square feet and rents ranging from $625-$725 per month. Prospective incubator tenants also need to complete an application for consideration and submit a business plan.

The online application can be found at the Wilson Lofts site HERE.