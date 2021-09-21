Public library drive-up services temporarily suspended

Beginning Friday, book lovers won’t be able to return items to the Bettendorf Public Library through its drive-up services.

To accommodate the replacement of an HVAC unit, the library’s drive-up window and delivery lane will be closed beginning Friday, September 24. The installation is expected to take three weeks. Patrons will still be able to return materials to the library’s drop box, which will be temporarily located on the sidewalk near the front door.

The Bettendorf Public Library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf. For drive up window accommodations, please call (563) 344-4175. All other current library services will be unaffected throughout the replacement process.

