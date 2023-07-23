The City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department will host a public input meeting at Dale Kelley Tot Lot, 599 W. Tompkins St., at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, to discuss future improvements to the park.

A news release says the meeting provides an opportunity to meet with the director of the Parks and Recreation and staff to share thoughts and ideas regarding the Dale Kelley Tot Lot.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Varner, director of Parks and Recreation, at 309-344-3140 or evarner@ci.galesburg.il.us.