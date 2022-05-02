A public memorial service for Nicholas Weist, the Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty, will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Galesburg High School, 1135 W. Fremont Street, Galesburg, at 2 p.m.

A first responder walk through will take place at the beginning of the service; line up for the walk through begins at 1 p.m.

Weist, age 34, of Viola, Ill., died April 29, 2022, in the line of duty. He was born July 28, 1987 to Kevin Weist and Robin Monson in Platteville, Wis., according to his obituary. He married the love of his life, Jessica Weist, Jan. 11, 2012. Nick was a devoted husband and father to Jessica and his two children, Ava, age 12 and Emery, age 9.

He is survived by his wife and children of Viola; his parents, Robin (Bill) Monson and Kevin Weist; sister, Lindsay Weist all of Davenport; his paternal grandfather, Donald Weist and maternal grandfathers, Donald Mueller and Jim (Carol) Nicholas, Jr.

He is also survived by step siblings Jason (Cathleen) Monson; Bill (Christina) Monson; Ryan (Annie) Monson; Renee (Cory) Funk; Megan Monson; Jessica’s parents Cheryl and Lawrence Milder; sisters Kendra (Michael) Elledge and Jennifer (Joe) Kindon; and brother Benjy (Tiffany Bogardo) Milder. Nick was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Peggy Mueller and paternal grandmother, Mary Lou Weist.

Nick wanted to be a police officer since he was very little, according to his obituary. He graduated from Western Illinois University in 2009 with a degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.

Following an internship with the Rock Island Police Department, he worked as a security guard for Trinity Hospital in the Quad Cities. In 2012, he was hired by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department as a 911 dispatcher and then as a Correctional Officer.

On June 26, 2015, Weist was sworn into the Aledo Police Department and after graduating from the Illinois Police Training Institute in September 2015, he began his career on the road. He was also a volunteer for the Viola Fire Department. In 2018, he began working as a Sheriff’s Deputy for Knox County, where he was working at the time of his death.

Family was Nick’s first priority. He loved anything outdoors, and he especially enjoyed mountain biking and fishing with his kids. He also enjoyed deer hunting, cooking, and playing video games.

As a son, he cared deeply for his “Mama Bear” and his father, Kevin, whom he called “Papooh.” He was passionate about everything he did. Weist organized the explorer’s program at Aledo High School for kids interested in law enforcement and headed up college recruiting for the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

He was the Union President, a Taser instructor, and served as a leader in a number of different organizations within the Sheriff’s Department. He raised funds and participated in Shop with a Cop throughout his career.

“His dedication to the sheriff’s department was unrelenting; he was respectful to all people, selfless, and always took care of others before himself,” said Deputy Shawn Keith.

“He always looked for ways to make the department better. He was a good husband and father above being an amazing cop,” said Knox County Captain Brian Brady. “He never approached me with a problem without offering a solution.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Quad City Bank & Trust, 3551 7th St., #100, Moline, IL 61265, in memory of Nicholas Weist.

Dennison Funeral Home – Viola, is entrusted with arrangements; and online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.