Public restrooms on Muscatine riverfront to be temporarily closed

Public restrooms along the Muscatine riverfront will be temporarily closed to the public beginning tomorrow and through the first week of October.

These include restrooms in Riverside Park, near the playground at Pearl City Station.

During this time, Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department crews will be making improvements to the surrounding concrete.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 7, weather permitting.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department office by phone at 563-263-0241 or via email.