The city of Moline Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to attend an initial design session for Moline’s planned skatepark, to discuss and provide input for the concept design development.

The session will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, at 6:30 p.m. The session will also be available online for those who cannot attend in person.

The area under the 74 bridge where the city of Moline wants to create a new skatepark (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The proposed skatepark is planned for an area under the I-74 bridge off of River Drive. “We are working through design and then present the design to Illinois Department of Transportation,” Eric Griffith, Moline parks and recreation director, said Tuesday.

There are no cost estimates for this first phase of the project, he said. The city will submit a design to the state to see if IDOT will allow it. If approved, phase two could start in the fall/winter of 2023 or maybe early 2024, Griffith said.