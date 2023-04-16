The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) has announced plans for its annual meeting and fund raising luncheon to be held Saturday, April 22, at the Apple River Event Center on the east edge of Apple River, Ill., just two blocks east of ENF’s office, according to a news release.

This meeting was postponed from March 25 because of snow. It is open to the general public

Registration and meal cost is $30 for each member, or $40 per non-member, including a one-year membership. The luncheon will be catered by the Sidetrack Café in Apple River. If you

have special food requirements, let the cafe know when you register.

A silent auction will begin at 11 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., the “noisy fund-raising auction” will begin, with the announcement of the winners of the silent auction and the drawing for the 50/50 raffle at $5 per ticket and 12 tickets for $50.

The annual business meeting and award ceremony for ENF members will begin at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., Terrence Ingram, president and executive director of ENF, will present a slide show.

If you have any items to donate for an auction, bring them to the meeting deliver them to the business office before April 21.

For more information, call 815-594-2306 or visit here. Reservations for the luncheon must be received by April 18.