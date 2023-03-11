The public is invited to the 26th annual meeting for the Eagle Nature Foundation to be held at 11 a.m. March 25 at the Apple River Stage Coach Event Center, 446 E. Hickory St., Apple River, Ill.

The meeting will start with a silent auction, with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. (catered by the Apple River Side Track Inn), noisy auction at 12:30 p.m., business meeting at 1 p.m. and program at 2 pm. This will be followed by a short board meeting at 3 p.m.

During the business meeting, ENF’s general membership will nominate three board members. Also during the business meeting certificates of appreciation will be presented to those people and businesses who have supported ENF during the past year, and the results of ENF’s latest research work will be presented. The program will be a slide show on “Eagle Valley” north of Cassville, Wis.

The cost for this 26th anniversary luncheon is $25 for members of ENF and $30 for non-members. Any non-members who sign up for the meeting will receive a one year’s membership into the Eagle Nature Foundation. Anyone interested in attending should send a check for as many seats as they need to: ENF, 300 East Hickory Street, Apple River, IL 61001 before March 21.

For more information, contact Terrence N. Ingram, executive director, Eagle Nature Foundation, 815-594-2306.

