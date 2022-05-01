East Moline-Silvis Rotary invites the public to the 2022 State of the City of East Moline.

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman will present the State of the City address after the meal. The event will be noon-2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Bend Event Center, 910 Bend Blvd., East Moline, a news release says.

The State of the City address brings government officials, business owners, civic leaders, and residents together to reflect on City accomplishments from the past year and to review plans for the future. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Cost is $15 for non-Rotary members. You can pay at the door with a cash or check made payable to the City of East Moline.

To register, email emsecretary@eastmoline.com or call 309-752-1599. Dietary restrictions will be accommodated with prior notice.