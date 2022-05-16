The public is welcome to a ribbon cutting and open house for Sundance for Our Soldiers (SOS,) a local nonprofit providing equine-assisted psychotherapy.

The event will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Belezaire Horse Farm, 13081 N. 2550th, Geneseo, five miles north of Geneseo off Route 82, a news release says.

The facility also provides equine-assisted learning that focuses on social-emotional life skills.

SOS serves veterans, military service members, teachers, first responders, health0care workers and young people.

Attendees can ask questions, meet the horses and enjoy refreshments, the release says.

For more information about Sundance for Our Soldiers, visit here or email SundanceforOurSoldiers@gmail.com.