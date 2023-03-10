Esprit de Corps Toastmasters invites residents to its open house to meet members and watch special guest speaker, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, talk about the importance of communication and leadership skills for today’s professional, a news release says.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson

“Esprit de Corps Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” says Mike Cummings, club president for Toastmasters Club 5999.

The event will be 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock Island Arsenal Clock Tower Building Complex, 1500 Rock Island Lane, Rock Island.

Members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include a prepared speech, Table Topics (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.

Club Treasurer and Secretary Tom Gambucci,, who has served in various club positions, will be the Table Topics master. “Table Topics are one of my favorite parts of the meeting,” says Gambucci. “This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”

This will also be a Hybrid meeting via WebEx. For more information, email Mike Cox at immikecox@gmail.com.

Toastmasters Club 5999 meets each first and third Wednesdays, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the Rock Island Arsenal, typically at the Clock Tower Complex and online (hybrid meetings).

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. For more information, visit here.