The Bettendorf Public Works Department, in conjunction with National Public Works Week, is holding its Public Works Day Open House on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road, in Bettendorf.

Assorted Public Works equipment will be on display, including garbage and recycling trucks, snow plows, sewer cleaning truck, sewer camera truck, street sweeper, loader, and a transit bus. The public can see how a traffic camera operates and learn about water quality in local streams. Kids can paint a snowplow blade that will be used on one of the trucks next winter.

Free loose bulk compost will be available. The public should bring their own containers, limited to a 35 gallon trash can. Visitors can register to win free bus passes and there will also be a trash or yard waste sticker give-a-way.

The Friends of the Bettendorf Library will be providing grab-and-go activity bags, along with information about their upcoming summer reading program. Face painting and an obstacle bounce house will be available for the kids, as well as free coffee, soda, popcorn, ice cream, hot dogs, and bratwurst.

This event is free and open to the public.