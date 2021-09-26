Pull up to the curb and enjoy your favorite ballpark foods

The Clinton LumberKings are offering fans a chance to enjoy some of their favorite ballpark food items before baseball season ends.

“Curbside Concessions” returns to NelsonCorp Field Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30.

From noon to 6 p.m., fans can order items such as the famous “Garbage Pail” and have their order delivered to their vehicle.

Fans can also order and come into NelsonCorp Field either of those days and enjoy their meal in the Picnic Garden area.

Only phone orders will be accepted.

Call the LumberKings main office at 563-242-0727 for more information and to place orders.