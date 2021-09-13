Purchase one-of-a-kind artwork created by Niabi Zoo animals

Niabi Zoo kicked off its 2021 Animal Art Show over the weekend.

The event began on Saturday and coincides with the zoo’s Animal Enrichment & Art Month.

Throughout the month of September, people can purchase unique, one-of-a-kind pieces of art completed by a whole host of animal residents — including Kito, the zoo’s newest artist.

All artwork available for purchase is original and includes animal footprints, feather prints and even body prints for all of the snake lovers out there.

Each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity, along with a biography of the animal that completed the piece, and a description of how the artwork was accomplished.

Prices for the art pieces will start for as little as $10, and 100% of the proceeds will support the zoo’s animal enrichment program.

“We will also have everyone’s wellness in mind and create a safe environment to check out the artwork while practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene,” a news release states. “Our animals (facilitated by their keepers) have been busy creating some amazing artwork, so we hope you’ll plan your visit to the zoo early and help support our animal enrichment program.”

Artwork will continue to be for sale to the public 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on these dates:

Saturday, Sept. 18

Sunday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 25

Visit the Niabi Zoo website and Facebook page for more information.