Purina donation helps feed pets in Clinton

A Facebook post by the Clinton Humane Society helped several families feed their pets.

The Humane Society received a donation from Purina Monday morning of 17 palettes containing dog and cat food.

Within about three hours, all the donations had been picked up by people in the community.

“The response has been amazing,” Jennifer Gerdes, operations manager. “People are extremely grateful for Purina’s generosity, as are we.”

Each household could take up to three bags

“Oh I think it’s going to be great for the community,” said Heather Fall, a recipient. “Everybody’s struggling, everybody’s laid off so yeah it’s a good thing, it’s great.”

Donations like this can go a long way for people during the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

“In this particular time, something like this where everybody can come together and help each other out, I just think it’s fantastic,” Gerdes said.

The Clinton Humane Society is receiving 18 palettes Wednesday. Gerdes said they will post on their Facebook page again letting people know when it is available.