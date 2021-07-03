Pursuit ends in crash; driver jailed after traveling 90 mph through town

After an Iowa State Patrol pursuit through Davenport late Friday, a 36-year-old Davenport man is behind bars and faces multiple charges.

Sean Scott faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and eluding, as well as misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain control, having no insurance or registration, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, speeding, striking an unattended vehicle and disobeying a traffic device.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, an Iowa State Trooper tried to stop a gray 2001 Chevy Tahoe without plates in the area of West Locust Street and North Pine Street for having no plates and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Scott was the only person in the Tahoe, an arrest affidavit says. After the trooper tried to stop him, Scott sped off, and traveled 90 mph on West Central Park Avenue in a 35 mph speed zone.

Scott drove recklessly, “crossing into oncoming lanes,” swerving around other vehicles and “almost causing accidents,” the affidavit says.

Scott never stopped at any red light or stop sign, and finally lost control at West 4th and North Division Streets, striking a parked 2019 Nissan Rogue worth more than $10,000 to replace or repair.

Scott had a multi-colored marijuana pipe with burned residue inside his Tahoe. A silver marijuana grinder with fresh marijuana inside also was in the vehicle, along with a black digital scale with marijuana residence

Scott, who had no insurance on the SUV, “was expressing how proud he was eluding police,” the affidavit says.

Scott, who was being held on $60,000 bond on Saturday, is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court om Wednesday and again July 13.