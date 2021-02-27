Police pursuit ends in crash Saturday afternoon

A police pursuit ended shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on the 3700 block of Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, with a still-running car in the middle of the road after a crash.
Suspects ran from the car once it crashed, with its windshield wipers still going. The Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw officers, including a crime-scene technician, at the scene.
One officer with a K-9 searched the area nearby.
We do not know how many suspects are in custody.
