There’s a movement underway for Illinois lawmakers to renew a scholarship program, Invest In Kids Scholarship Tax Credit Program, enacted in 2017.

The program allows contributors to donate money to nonprofit organizations and get a 75% income tax for the gift. The money goes toward scholarships to help lower income students pay for private school.

Money for the program wasn’t included in this year’s budget. That put the program on schedule to stop at the end of this year.