Putnam Museum awarded $20,000 grant

The Putnam Museum and Science Center announced on Tuesday that it has received a $20,000 Cultural Leadership Partners grant administered by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. This grant is awarded to organizations that demonstrate an investment in a rich cultural environment that improves the quality of life for all Iowans.

The Putnam’s grant will provide operating support to a wide range of programs and events the Museum and Science Center will provide in the coming year.

“The Putnam Museum is thankful for this support from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs,” said Rachael Mullins, Putnam President & CEO. “Through this funding, The Putnam is able to continue our work in the community of preserving regional treasures and providing educational opportunities for individuals of all ages.”

Funding for the Putnam’s Cultural Leadership Partner Grant is made possible by an annual appropriation from the Iowa Legislature to the Iowa Arts Council.

More information about the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is available at iowaculture.gov.

More information about The Putnam Museum and Science Center is available at putnam.org.