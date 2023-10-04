The Putnam Museum is on the hunt for a new CEO after their current one has announced her retirement.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) announced the upcoming retirement of President/CEO Rachael Mullins today. The museum is conducting a nationwide search for her replacement.

Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins at the opening of the new “Common Ground” exhibit on April 14, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Rachael has served the Putnam admirably for the past four years,” said Kerry Smith, chair of the Putnam Board of Trustees, “guiding us through the pandemic, refining the mission of the organization for the modern era, and driving a series of facility improvements that are transforming the visitor experience at the museum. She will be greatly missed, but we all support her decision and applaud her commitment to family.”

Mullins — CEO of the Putnam since June 2019, after working nearly 18 years for the Davenport Community School District — is moving to the Atlanta area to be closer to family and help with her mother’s care.

“The Quad Cities region has an extraordinary story to tell, a rich history and a generous community that embraces what it means to be a Quad Citian,” she said in Wednesday’s release. Among the accomplishments during her tenure were leading partner and community engagement in the 2021 opening of the museum’s World Culture Gallery and leading a comprehensive update of the museum’s regional history exhibit, now called “Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories.”

“The collaboration and enthusiasm of our community for this work has been a blessing to me personally and professionally,” said Mullins. The project is one of several investments as part of the museum’s Putnam Reimagined Master Plan.

Their goal is to raise $7.5 million by the end of Mullins’ tenure in the summer of 2024. The Putnam Reimagined campaign supports gallery updates and building renovations. It recently received Destination Iowa funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which notes the Putnam’s impact on statewide tourism. Mullins will leave after the museum opens the next Master Plan project, dedicated to Quad City innovators.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished and am confident in the leadership of Putnam staff and Board of Trustees to continue the extraordinary work underway to deliver the Putnam’s mission to ignite human potential and inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for our world and all its people,” said Mullins.

The Putnam Museum Board voted to accept Mullins’ resignation on Monday and to form a Search Committee to conduct a professional search for a new CEO by June 1, 2024.

