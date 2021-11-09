Putnam Museum opens new antique motorcycle exhibit on Nov. 13

The Putnam’s next exhibition is a ride through history on two wheels. Winter Wheels: Antique Motorcycle Exhibition will run from Nov. 13 to April 3, 2022.

This original, community-curated exhibition features vintage, classic, and antique motorcycles of all makes and models, all displayed at the Putnam Museum and Science Center (1717 W. 12th St.), the Quad Cities’ Smithsonian Institution Affiliate.

“From the beginning, Winter Wheels was meant as a celebration of the motorcycle by showcasing bikes of all shapes and sizes, and our community has not disappointed,” Putnam Vice President of Museum Experiences Benjamin Johnson said in a release. “We are extremely excited to host this collaboratively curated exhibition of two-wheel history. Owners from across the Quad Cities and beyond have generously supported this exhibition, and we can’t wait to share this fun assortment of machines with our visitors.”

This exhibition features motorcycles loaned by motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the region. Limited edition merchandise will also be available in the Putnam Museum Store. Visitors will walk away feeling an appreciation for the engineering, preservation, and artistry of vintage motorcycles.

An Indian motorcycle that’s part of the new “Winter Wheels” exhibit, assembled by the museum with the community’s help.

“The new exhibit is a great example of what the Putnam does best – collaborating across our community and blending history, culture, and technology to showcase these amazing machines.” Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins said. “We hope this exhibit will spark a passion in a new generation of motorheads!”

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general admission, which is $9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military.

Through the Putnam’s Museums for All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card. Admission is free for members. For more information, visit https://www.putnam.org/exhibits/winter-wheels-antique-motorcycle-exhibition. For groups, or to plan your visit, call 563-324-1933.