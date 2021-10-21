Putnam Museum & Science Center to hold virtual Mad Scientist Ball

For the second straight year, the Putnam’s Mad Scientist Ball fundraiser will be held virtually, because of Covid.

“Though we hoped for an in-person annual Mad Scientist Ball, we’re keeping the safety of our community in mind and providing an opportunity to celebrate the Putnam’s impact on our community with a raffle and virtual auction!” the facility (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport), posted on its website about the special event Saturday, Oct. 23.

“Back by popular demand, the Mad Scientist Ball looks a little different this year, but will still greatly impact the work within the Putnam,” president and CEO Rachael Mullins said Thursday. “You won’t want to miss this special opportunity to celebrate the Putnam’s impact and ensure that the inspiring education that we offer our community will endure for years to come!”

You can purchase raffle tickets and select which raffles you’d like to enter before it closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, for the chance to win exciting gift baskets.

By purchasing raffle tickets (e.g. five tickets for $20, 10 for $40 and 20 for $80), in addition to being entered to win a basket of your choice, you’ll be automatically entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $500 gift certificate from the Mad Scientist Ball Dazzle Sponsor, Necker’s Jewelers.



Once your raffle tickets are purchased, you will receive a link to select which raffles you’d like to enter. In addition, you will receive a link for the opportunity to register for and participate in the virtual live auction on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

The virtual live auction features incredible experiences to bid on — like A Sunset Cruise for Eight, An RV Getaway, Three Nights in Las Vegas, Lunch Aboard the American Melody, A Week in Sunny San Diego Vacation Home, and more! Raffle basket winners will be notified on the evening of Oct. 23.

Putnam CEO Rachael Mullins will provide a video greeting and Bettendorf city administrator Decker Ploehn will give a summary of the live auction items as it opens.

Last October’s virtual event raised over $26,735. For more information, visit putnam.org.