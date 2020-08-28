Putnam showcases technology that spurred on women’s suffrage movement

The Putnam Museum is giving people a glimpse into a milestone for women.

It’s part of their Liberated Voices, Changed Lives exhibit for women’s suffrage.

This month marks the 100th anniversary when the 19th Amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote.

The exhibit focuses on the technology developed to free up women to work on the movement.

It includes progress in clothing and job creation. It also has the importance of the electric vacuum, washing machine, and refrigerator.

They created a voting booth to recognize the 19th amendment.

You can check out the exhibit at the Putnam through November.