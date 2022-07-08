The Putnam Museum and Science Center (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) has joined hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next great space science observatory.

As the largest and most complex observatory ever launched into space, Webb has been going through a six-month period of preparation before it can begin science work, according to a Friday release from the Putnam. The Webb, a partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), will release its first full-color images and spectroscopic data on July 12, 2022.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center is at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

The Putnam Museum will show these first images on the Giant Screen Theater, as well as offer space-themed activities and films throughout the day. The schedule of July 12 events is as follows:

9:30 a.m. in GIANT Screen Theater: Live coverage of the image release broadcast.

Live coverage of the image release broadcast. 11 a.m. in GIANT Screen Theater: Media briefing from NASA and partners.

Media briefing from NASA and partners. Space-themed films in GIANT Screen Theater (regular ticket prices apply) — 12 p.m.: Hidden Universe; 1 p.m: Journey to Space

Hidden Universe; Journey to Space 11-4 p.m. in Theater Lobby: Hands-on activities with friends from QC Popular Astronomy Club — Solar Viewing, Meteorite Display, Planetary weight scales (See how much you’d weigh on other planets!)

Hands-on activities with friends from QC Popular Astronomy Club — Solar Viewing, Meteorite Display, Planetary weight scales (See how much you’d weigh on other planets!) 4:15 p.m. in GIANT Screen Theater: Dr. Lee Carkner, Augustana College Professor of Physics, discussion about astronomy and telescopes.

Dr. Lee Carkner, Augustana College Professor of Physics, discussion about astronomy and telescopes. 5 – 6:30 p.m. in GIANT Screen Theater: NASA Expert Panel

Activities are included in general admission (except for other films being a $5 add-on). For more information and a detailed schedule of activities, visit the Putnam website.

To learn more about the Webb telescope, visit webb.nasa.gov.