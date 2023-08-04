Starting in September, the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport will serve up a new monthly event – “History on Tap,” where education meets libation.

This adult learning event will happen every third Thursday, starting Sept. 21, 2023. History on Tap will present fascinating talks on a variety of topics, all while you enjoy a cold brew or your favorite beverage and a stunning view of the Mississippi River valley.

The new “History on Tap” talks will start Sept. 21, 2023.

From ancient civilizations to modern innovations, guest speakers will quench your thirst for knowledge with their expertise and passion, according to a Putnam press release. History on Tap will feature many Quad-City history topics that tie into the museum’s recently renovated regional history exhibit, “Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories,” which opened in April. Topics will include QC sports history, QC haunted history, Bucktown, Native American warrior Black Hawk and so much more.

Kelly Lao, the Putnam’s Vice President of Museum Experiences, said recently that the whole idea was based on the use of many guest curators for the second-floor Common Ground exhibit.

“With it being a regional history exhibit that utilized so many guest curators and regional history experts to help craft the exhibit — we’re like, this is a great opportunity for programming and bringing in some adult learning that we haven’t had as much of as in recent years,” she said.

Similar to what the Figge Art Museum has done with its Thursday night free programming and guest speakers, the Putnam plans to have free “History on Tap” events the third Thursday of the month (beverages available for purchase).

Kelly Lao is the Putnam’s vice president of museum experiences.

“Just kind of a fun, relaxed environment to learn a little bit about local history, have a beer, a glass of wine and just make the exhibit and the museum available after hours,” Lao said.

Common Ground used about 30 guest curators to help assemble the new exhibit, she said. The “History on Tap” will have a reception first on the Lardner Balcony overlooking the Mississippi River, and then the free presentations will be either on the balcony or the Giant Screen Theater, and people can stay after to see the exhibit, Lao said.

“That’s the point of the museum. The goal of the museum is to make everyone a lifelong learner,” she said.

Close to when the Common Ground exhibit opened, Davenport Bishop Thomas Zinkula came on April 15 for a special event.

The updated “Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories” opened at the Putnam April 14, 2023.

A shrine dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe and a crown that adorned it at the former St. Joseph Church have been reunited at Common Ground. Bishop Zinkula blessed the “Faith and Sacrifice” section of a display that includes the shrine and crown and is part of the new exhibit.

“It just so happened that the bishop was in town and they were able to bring him here and bless the altar and we actually had musical performances at that time as well,” Lao recalled.

“So it was really nice, a special event connected to that exhibit opening and that little small portion of this larger exhibit. But that still shows how each component is unique and special on its own regard,” she said. “Even the one single artifact.”

First one on Egypt

The first History on Tap installment, on Thursday, Sept. 21, will feature Onnica Marquez (a former Putnam staffer), archivist and assistant professor at St. Ambrose University. She will take attendees on a captivating journey through Egypt, a land where history and adventure intertwine and she visited earlier this year.

From the ancient wonders of Alexandria to the majestic temples of Abu Simbel, and even to the summit of Mt. Sinai, Marquez has experienced it all firsthand.

Onnica Marquez of St. Ambrose during her trip to Egypt earlier this year.

She will share her personal stories, insights, and discoveries from her time in Egypt. Through her vivid descriptions and captivating anecdotes, she will transport you to this enchanting land, immersing us in its rich history and awe-inspiring landscapes, the Putnam release said.

Whether you are a history enthusiast, an adventure seeker, or simply curious about Egypt, this is an opportunity you do not want to miss.

History on Tap is a free event that takes place on the Putnam Museum’s Larder Balcony, on the second floor behind the Giant Screen Theater, overlooking the Mississippi River valley. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and light snacks, and the talk begins at 7 p.m.

