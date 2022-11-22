The Putnam Museum and Science Center (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) is bringing its popular Polar Express Pajama Party back in full force Dec. 15-18, 2022.

Families can enjoy the holiday classic, Polar Express 3D, on the Giant Screen in the comfort of their pajamas and take part in activities for all ages including face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-and-take sleigh bell station, and a lights-out adventure through the museum, according to as Putnam release.

The schedule of events is:

Thursday, Dec. 15 : Activities 5-7 p.m., movie at 7 p.m.

: Activities 5-7 p.m., movie at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16: Activities 2-9 p.m., movies at 3:30, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

Activities 2-9 p.m., movies at 3:30, 6 and 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17: Activities 2-9 p.m., movies at 3:30, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

Activities 2-9 p.m., movies at 3:30, 6 and 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18: Activities 12 noon-7 p.m., movies at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.

“The Polar Express Pajama Party is a beloved holiday tradition within the Quad-City City community and we are excited to welcome it back for another year,” Putnam president and CEO Rachael Mullins said in a Tuesday release.

For families who can’t make in-person party dates or who want to continue the magic after the party ends, the Putnam will also have at-home kits available. The basic kit will be $34.99, and the deluxe box kit will be $74.99. Each kit includes everything necessary to have a Polar Express Pajama Party at home, including an Amazon gift card to stream the movie.

These kits can be ordered by calling the Putnam Museum at 563-336-7285. All of the details and a list of what comes in the kits can be found on the Putnam website HERE.

The Putnam will be showing The Polar Express throughout the season beginning after Thanksgiving. For showtimes, visit the museum’s website.

The Polar PJ Parties are made possible by Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Davenport and Whitey’s Ice Cream, who continue to sponsor this beloved QC tradition year after year making it possible for families to enjoy this unique event.

Amanda Crosby, event organizer and visitor services manager, is delighted that the event will be back to full capacity this year after a few years of modifications due to the COVID pandemic.

“This is an incredible event that families across the Quad Cities look forward to each year. We’re so excited for people to make more special memories this holiday season at the Putnam,” she said in the release.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for youth, with a VIP package option for $30.

General ticket holders will be able to pick their movie and participate in all activities. VIP ticket holders will be able to pick their movie, participate in all activities, plus have priority seating for the movie and receive a VIP package, which includes exclusive “Polar Express” memorabilia.