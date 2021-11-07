Putt all year round with new golf simulator

A man taking a swing on a golf simulator at Creekside Golf Course and Training Center. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The City of Galesburg has a new way for golfers to get their putting fix regardless of the weather.

A golf simulator was recently added to Hawthorne Gym, located at 2265 Veterans Drive.

The City says this new amenity offers a “fun recreational activity, even when the weather does not permit traditional outdoor golf.”

Individuals or groups can choose from over 70 courses to play, including the Old Course at St. Andrews, Whistling Straights, Bethpage Black and more.

Driving range practice is also an option.

The simulator can be used by individuals or groups for practice or to play a round of golf, and the cost is only $25 per hour, not per player.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is very excited to bring this recreational opportunity to the community,” said Galesburg Parks and Recreation Director Tony Oligney-Estill. “Whether you are an avid golfer or someone just trying to find out if you want to pick up the game of golf, this is a great way to spend a cold and wintery day doing something fun indoors.”

Players must schedule use of the simulator at least one week in advance through the Bunker Links Golf Course page on the City of Galesburg website.

The simulator is available for use 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

Learn more about the golf simulator, including a list of courses and the option to book online, here.