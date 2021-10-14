Golf as much as you want in Muscatine

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course’s all-you-can-play fall special is back.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 16, area golfers can play as many rounds as they’d like, with a golf cart, all day long for just $25 per day.

“Head out to the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course and take advantage of this affordable playing opportunity on these early fall days,” the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release.

The all-you-can-play special is valid daily through the end of the golf season, with the exception of tournament days and during special events.

Coupons and other special offers cannot be combined with this program.

For more information, and to book a tee time, call the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course at 563-263-4735 or visit the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course page on the City of Muscatine website.

Follow the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook for updates.