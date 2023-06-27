The YWCA of the Quad Cities is getting financial help for their big move from a new golf outing.

The Putting For Power Golf Experience is supporting the YWCA Quad Cities and the programs and services they provide to children and families in the community by donating all proceeds from the Putting for Power Golf Experience to the YWCA Is On The Move capital campaign for their new, state-of-the-art headquarters, just blocks from their present location in downtown Rock Island.

Putting For Power takes place on Monday, July 24 at The Forge at Palmer Hills Golf Course, which features four massive putting surfaces providing 18 fun and exciting holes, suitable for golfers of all levels. There will be two different shotgun starts. Registration is now open, and golfers can click here to sign up. Registration includes a signature event golf ball and two drink tickets. Lojo Russo will provide live music will be provided by Lojo Russo and the featured food truck for the day will Schaa-Bo’s Korean Fusion Food Truck.

The YWCA’s new facility in Rock Island brings a first-of-its-kind learning approach to the Quad Cities. The “continuity of care” model boosts the relationship between caregivers and young children by keeping them in the same setting and with the same team of providers from birth to five years of age. The YWCA will be the only center in the Quad Cities and only the second center in the state of Illinois to offer this exceptional learning model. The new facility will have 11 age-appropriate classrooms; dedicated STEAM lab; family aquatic center with lap pool, slide, vortex and zero-depth area, children’s lending library and cozy area, second floor playground and large activity room, fitness room with cardio and weight equipment, rooftop community commercial kitchen and empowerment center with computer lab.

For more information or to ask about sponsorship opportunities, contact Event Committee Chair, Penny Wilhelm at penny.wilhelm@assuredpartners.com. For more information about YWCA Quad Cities, contact Vice President Deanna Woodall at dwoodall@qcywca.org. Palmer Hills Golf Course is located at 2999 Middle Road in Bettendorf.