Local women are gathering for a putting scramble that works to help schools create a bully-free world.

The first annual Women’s Putt Now…Wine Later Scramble takes place on Thursday, September 28th at 4 p.m. at The Forge, the 18-hole putting course at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road in Bettendorf.

The Scramble supports safe, welcoming school programs sponsored by Pete the Purple Bull, who is dedicated to creating a kind, bully-free world. There is only space for 36 teams of up to four people, so golfers are urged to sign up early. Registration includes 18 holes at The Forge, prizes, two drink tickets. a delicious meal and lots of fun.

To register for the scramble or to become a sponsor, click here. To learn more about QC United and its Pete the Purple Bull program, click here.