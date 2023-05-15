There’s plenty of Memorial Day weekend fun to be had in East Moline!

The fourth annual Putt Pub Crawl starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27th. Attendees putt their way around downtown, visiting shops and recording their scores for a chance to win cash, prizes and special swag. Golf cards must be validated at any of the nine holes listed below. The 10th hole will be used as a tie breaker if necessary. Food trucks will be parked outside Racer’s Edge to feed hungry shoppers. Participants should turn in their cards by 7 p.m. at Racer’s Edge to be eligible for awards and prizes. Winners will be drawn for first, second and third place. Pocket Change will take the stage starting at 8 p.m.

Hole #1 Junior’s Sports Bar & Grill

Hole #2 Jaded Java

Hole #3 The Palace Tavern

Hole #4 Whiskey Stop

Hole #5 Jimbo’s Knucklehead Saloon

Hole #6 Drunken Barrels Pub

Hole #7 Keg Tavern

Hole #8 Little Brown Jug

Hole #9 Hey Bryans

The 10th Hole & Awards Racer’s Edge

For more information, click here or visit their Facebook page here.