A new golfing event in Bettendorf helped raise money for the YWCA Quad Cities.

The Putting for Power Golf Experience is a fundraiser for the new location in Rock Island, taking place at the Forge on the Palmer Hills Golf Course.

Players got to putt a few rounds while having some beverages and listening to live music. Helping the YWCA means a lot to some of the people who were there.

The new YWCA building will have 11 classrooms, S.T.E.A.M. lab, family aquatic center and a children’s library.